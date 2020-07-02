Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 08:01 IST
Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times. The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read "In reality they're not after me they're after you I'm just in the way" with Trump's picture in the background.

The background picture was taken by a New York Times photographer, to accompany a feature article on then presidential candidate Trump in September 2015. Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

The move by the social media site is the latest instance of content posted by Trump being flagged or removed, due to what Twitter says are copyright complaints, violation of its policy on threatening violence, among others. Twitter removed the image after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo, according to a notice posted on the Lumen Database.

The database collects and analyzes legal complaints and requests for removal of online materials. Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since then. The president has threatened to change laws on social media after Twitter labeled one of his tweets about postal voting inaccurate and hid a tweet about looting, which Twitter said fomented violence.

A campaign tribute video to George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, was also disabled by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on their platforms last month, due to copyright complaints. Twitter and NYT did not respond when reached by Reuters for further comment.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Inter Milan secure dominating 6-0 win over Brescia

Inter Milan demolished Brescia to secure a sumptuous 6-0 victory in the ongoing Serie A here on Wednesday. Inter Milan displayed a dominant performance throughout the match and all six goals were scored by six different players. From the ve...

J-K ACB arrests Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD SICOP in disproportionate assets case

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested Bhupinder Singh Dua, former MD of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited SICOP, Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said ACB, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Furt...

UN experts appalled by enforced disappearance of Pak activist Idris Khattak, call for impartial probe

UN human rights experts have condemned the enforced disappearance of Idris Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender, calling it an intolerable attack on his legitimate work against a range of human rights and minority violations in the Kh...

JNCTN and UK digital identity firm Yoti partner to boost global capabilities

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.The Yoti JNCTN partnership esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020