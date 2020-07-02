Left Menu
Kamal Nath sends legal notice to BJP's VD Sharma, Prabhat Jha over allegations that 'he favoured Chinese companies'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sent legal notices to state BJP President VD Sharma and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha for making "false and defamatory" allegations that he favoured Chinese companies by reducing import duty when he was a Union Minister.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sent legal notices to state BJP President VD Sharma and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha for making "false and defamatory" allegations that he favoured Chinese companies by reducing import duty when he was a Union Minister. The legal notice was sent to the two leaders on June 30, claiming that they have "spread patently false and baseless statements" against the senior Congress leader.

"The statements (of the two BJP leaders) are purely an offence mechanism to protect your party (BJP) politically reducing turf in the wake of upcoming by-elections of 24 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh," the notice read. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

