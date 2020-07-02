Left Menu
Development News Edition

CHAZ was 'failed' four-week Democrat experiment by radical left: White House

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, otherwise known as 'CHAZ' -- I think they switched their name to 'CHOP,' but I'm told they went back to 'CHAZ' -- was a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left." CHAZ later on changed to CHOP or Capitol Hill Organised Protest. “And the results are in: Anarchy is anti-American, law and order is essential, peace in our streets will be secured,” McEnany said, hours after police cleared up the area in downtown Seattle after giving the protestors an hours-notice.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:26 IST
CHAZ was 'failed' four-week Democrat experiment by radical left: White House

The White House has said that the “Black Lives Matter” protests in Seattle, led by Indian-American software engineer-turned-socialist, at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone were a "failed" four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left. Kshama Sawant, the Seattle City Councilwoman, led the "Black Lives Matter" protests in Seattle to permanently oust city police officials from the downtown area designated the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ).

She encouraged activists in the CHAZ "to hold out on giving back the precinct to cops or allowing officers inside the barricaded region". White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference that,"I am pleased to inform everyone that Seattle has been liberated. The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, otherwise known as 'CHAZ' -- I think they switched their name to 'CHOP,' but I'm told they went back to 'CHAZ' -- was a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left." CHAZ later on changed to CHOP or Capitol Hill Organised Protest.

“And the results are in: Anarchy is anti-American, law and order is essential, peace in our streets will be secured,” McEnany said, hours after police cleared up the area in downtown Seattle after giving the protestors an hours-notice. "President Donald Trump compelled action. He has said, “Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will.” He has said, “This is not a game. These ugly anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!," McEnany said.

The movement was organised following the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May while he was in police custody. “Shame on Mayor Durkan who chose today for Seattle police to attack the Capitol Hill Organised Protest (CHOP), when she knew City Council would be in long committee on the Amazon Tax. Shame on her using police force & weapons against peaceful protestors,” Pune-born Sawant said.

At her news conference, McEnany said while the Democrat mayor of Seattle proclaimed that CHAZ was to be “the summer of love,” in fact, it was not. “Other failed Democrat politicians also remained passive, or even silent, in the face of anarchy. But while that happened, President Trump set the tone: Law and order must prevail to preserve peace in our streets,” she said.

Asserting that President Trump has always stood on the side of law and order, she said: “We are pleased to report that law and order has prevailed, and Seattle has been liberated from the anarchists.” In Trump's America, autonomous zones will have no sanctuary, the press secretary said. The BHAZ, which stood for the Black House Autonomous Zone, across from the White House was swiftly dismantled. One hundred anarchists were arrested for rioting and destruction of federal property here in DC; and that number is now above 300.

Four men have been charged in federal court for attempting to tear down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. And there are 200 open domestic terrorism investigations, she said. The police chief, Carmen Best, who helped winding down the CHOP zone noted that CHOP has become “lawless and brutal” and “enough is enough,” and she took action.

According to reports, "Police also investigated several vehicles circling the CHOP zone” with “people inside carrying firearms and wearing body armour.” This was no, “summer of love,” as the Democrat mayor in Seattle said, the press secretary told reporters..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'I Hate Luv Storys' clocks 10 years

The romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead has completed 10 years of its release today. The Neerja actor, Kapoor, celebrated the one decade mark of her magical film by sharing on Instagram th...

Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shahshank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the kind of damage he has inflicted on Indian cricket. Manohar on Wednesday stepped down two two-year term...

Maha: Missing boy reunited with family after four years

A boy, who went missing from Navi Mumbai when he was 10 years old, was traced to Karnataka and reunited with his parents after four years, police said on Thursday. The boy had gone missing from Taloja area in July 2016 and the police had re...

UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 bn transactions in June

Payments on Unified Payments Interface UPI in June hit an all-time high of 1.34 billion in terms of volume with transactions worth nearly Rs 2.62 lakh crore, as per National Payments Corporation of India NPCI data. On a month-on-month basis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020