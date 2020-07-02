Kumaraswamy targets Karnataka govt for "poor handling" of COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused BS Yediyurappa-led state government of ''failure'' to protect the citizens from coronavirus, stating that Karnataka was suffering due to lack of co-ordination in the cabinet. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader slammed the state government for wasting their time in giving out contradictory statements regarding COVID-19 figures instead of learning lessons from the Kerala government.

"It is shocking to see COVID-19 patients being turned down by the hospitals due to lack of beds. The government has failed in its duty to protect the citizens. The CM and his cabinet colleagues wasted precious time in mere talking for the last three months. As the escalated Covid numbers stare them in the face, they are now helpless," Kumaraswamy wrote. "Even when you have a proven model in Kerala government's success in Covid management, the ministers waste time in issuing contradictory statements and doing nothing. Karnataka suffers due to lack of co-ordination in the cabinet," he said.

Urging the government to act together, he said that if the government does not get its act together, the day is not far when Covid patients would be "condemned to die on the streets." We are already seeing heart-wrenching stories of patients denied treatment," he added.

Kumaraswamy also appealed to the Karnataka government to consider the suggestions he had made earlier and not to indulge in party politics in these testing times. "I appeal to the government to consider the suggestions I made earlier and act accordingly. This is not the time for party politics." (ANI)