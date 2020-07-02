Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Reopenings stall as U.S. records nearly 50,000 cases of COVID-19 in single day

Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies on Wednesday, led by California, the nation's most populous state and a new epicenter of the pandemic. New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, shot up by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic. U.S. House panel postpones hearing on fired State Dept watchdog

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Wednesday it had rescheduled until later in July a hearing in its investigation of the firing of the State Department's inspector general, with testimony from a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Brian Bulatao, the under-secretary of State for management, was to have testified to the committee on Thursday. Bulatao has emerged as a central figure in the removal of Steve Linick as State's inspector general. Seattle police to clear out 'lawless and brutal' protest zone

Seattle police are working to clear out a protest zone in the city that has become "lawless and brutal" after weeks of violence, including four shootings and the deaths of two teenagers, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. The move came after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering of people in and around the police department's East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park an "unlawful assembly", the city's police chief, Carmen Best, said in a statement. The heat's on Corporate America to reveal racial diversity data

American companies are coming under increasing pressure from investors to publicly disclose information about diversity among employees in the wake of nationwide protests against racial discrimination. Many executives have pledged to champion equality in response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the United States and beyond. Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times. The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read "In reality they're not after me they're after you I'm just in the way" with Trump's picture in the background. California rolls back reopening, steps up enforcement as coronavirus surges

California dramatically rolled back efforts to reopen its economy on Wednesday, banning indoor restaurant dining in much of the state, closing bars and stepping up enforcement of social distancing and other measures as COVID-19 infections surge. Indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters, museums and other facilities will be banned in 19 counties where 70% of the population lives for at least three weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom said. Ex-officers in George Floyd case may seek venue change, raising questions of bias

The former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will likely seek to relocate their trials in hopes of finding sympathetic jurors, but legal experts said doing so could reinforce claims of systemic racism in the justice system. While trials are rarely moved in Minnesota, legal experts said the Floyd cases might be exceptions because the Minneapolis police chief and other officials spoke publicly about the episode and called Floyd's death a murder, a departure from norms that defendants may argue prejudiced jurors. Republicans weigh mandatory COVID-19 testing at convention: sources

The Republican National Committee plans to make coronavirus testing available to all attendees of the party’s convention in August and is discussing whether to make the testing mandatory, according to two people familiar with the matter. The RNC is scrambling to put together plans to hold a largely in-person convention in Florida and North Carolina amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus that has so far killed more than 127,000 Americans. Boston officials vote to remove statue of Lincoln and enslaved Black man

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic. The record follows a warning by the government's top infectious diseases expert that the number could soon double to 100,000 cases a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the virus' resurgent spread, such as wearing masks when unable to practice social distancing.