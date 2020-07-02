Left Menu
Delhi BJP sets age limit for block, district presidents

The names of potential candidates for the posts of block and district presidents will be shortlisted after consultation with the present and former presidents, MPs and councilors and state office bearers in respective blocks and districts, said a core group member present in the meeting. Delhi BJP is segmented into 14 districts and 280 block level units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:50 IST
In a bid to groom young leaders, the Delhi BJP has set an age limit for block and district presidents to be appointed in the party's reorganisation in the coming days. In a meeting of the core group of the Delhi BJP a few days ago, it was decided that the maximum age limit for block and district presidents will be 45 and 55 years, respectively, chief of the party’s Delhi unit Adesh Gupta told reporters on Thursday.

Stressing that the criterion will be applied by the BJP in other states too, Gupta said in case of state unit office bearers, there will not be any upper age limit. The process of party reorganisation in Delhi BJP is underway with the national leadership, in a rare move, appointing Arun Singh, general secretary and Vijaya Rahatkar, party’s Mahila Morcha president, as observers. Last week’s core group meeting was attended by Singh and Rahatkar, besides senior Delhi BJP leaders and MPs including Gupta. The names of potential candidates for the posts of block and district presidents will be shortlisted after consultation with the present and former presidents, MPs and councilors and state office bearers in respective blocks and districts, said a core group member present in the meeting.

Delhi BJP is segmented into 14 districts and 280 block level units. The appointment of new members of state unit will start after finalising names of block and district presidents. In the core group meeting a suggestion was moved by an ex MP for appointing block and district presidents from among those leaders who would not contest elections for the civic bodies in 2022. However, the suggestion was countered by a sitting Lok Sabha MP saying it was too early to make any such rule, said another core group member present in the meeting.

The central observers guided the state leaders to ensure that only "deserving" leaders with "good connect" in the field were included in the new team of Delhi BJP, he said..

