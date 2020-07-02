Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality. "Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Trump said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:59 IST
Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality.

"Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Trump said. "These are historic numbers." Biden criticized Trump hours later for trumpeting the figures even as the unemployment rate remained in double digits and there were more coronavirus cases than ever before.

"There's no victory to be celebrated," the former vice president said. "We're still down 15 million jobs and the pandemic is getting worse, not better." The country's unemployment rate dropped in June as states began easing strict lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But the jobs report does not reflect a resurgence of the virus in recent weeks in states with large economies such as California, Texas and Florida, which has prompted a fresh round of closures for bars and other businesses. A separate report on Thursday said 1.43 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the final week of June.

Despite the new cases, Trump said he expected to see good employment numbers in the coming months and that the third-quarter gross domestic product report, due days before the November presidential election, would also be strong. He added, though, that the White House and Congress continue to negotiate on another round of stimulus, frequently called "Phase 4," to help the economy withstand the pandemic which is now in its fourth month.

But Biden assailed Trump for painting too rosy a portrait of the country's economic and health crises. "Quit ignoring the reality of this pandemic and the horrifying loss of American life," Biden told Trump. "Act. Lead. Or get out of the way so others can, Mr. President."

The United States has reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total, and more than 2.7 million cases.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content under European Commission guidelines announced on Thursday.The amendments to the...

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. In yet...

61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

As many as 61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,015 discharges were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per information provided by the Delhi Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands a...

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020