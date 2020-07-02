Get quarantined along with MLAs: AAP to Goa CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa on Thursday appealed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to apply the same yardstick as was applied to returning seafarers and get quarantined along with MLAs in the wake of reports that a former Congress turned BJP MLA was found to be COVID-19 positive. AAP General Secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar while raising important questions about the safety of people who were interacting with MLAs, said Chief Minister's flip-flopped about community transmission phase was beyond the understanding of the common man.

He appealed to Sawant to declare the names of all MLAs, who in the company of MLA Clafacio, had met with him after a show-cause notice of disqualification was issued by the speaker. "The Prime Minister has said that carelessness was rising and Goa was no different as has been shown by the Chief Minister and ministers at the inauguration of the flyover at Dabolim airport. The Chief Minister and MLAs are now suspects for COVID-19. Hence, in the safety of general public, it is advisable to quarantine them at least for seven days to keep them under observation," said Padgaonkar.

Meanwhile, AAP said that panic was spreading faster than the disease itself and that the government was doing nothing to arrest the spread of panic among people. Padgaonkar said that private medical institutions must be roped in to supplement government efforts which were inadequate to meet the needs.

"Create sufficient bed capacities with oxygen and ventilators in anticipation instead of last-minute haste in finding beds," advised Padgaonkar. (ANI)