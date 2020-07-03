Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

A former defence and environment minister, Koike is promising to prepare Tokyo - which accounts for about 20% of Japan's economy - for any second wave of infections and gain public understanding for a "simplified" Olympics next year after the 2020 Summer Games were postponed because of the coronavirus. "She'll win by a landslide," said independent political analyst Atsuo Ito, noting a poll in late May put her approval rating at about 70% while her opposition is divided.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:09 IST
Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.

Koike, 67, often floated as a potential prime minister, won plaudits from the public for her straight-talking approach to the pandemic in contrast with what critics say was Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's initially slow and clumsy response. A former defence and environment minister, Koike is promising to prepare Tokyo - which accounts for about 20% of Japan's economy - for any second wave of infections and gain public understanding for a "simplified" Olympics next year after the 2020 Summer Games were postponed because of the coronavirus.

"She'll win by a landslide," said independent political analyst Atsuo Ito, noting a poll in late May put her approval rating at about 70% while her opposition is divided. A former television announcer with well-honed communication skills, Koike warned in late March that Tokyo could face a coronavirus lockdown and called for an early state of emergency to tackle it.

She then tussled with Abe's government over what businesses to target for shutdowns after he declared an emergency in April. Japan has not seen the explosive outbreak of the virus suffered elsewhere but Tokyo, with a population of some 14 million, accounts for nearly 6,400 of its approximately 19,000 cases.

On Thursday, the metropolis confirmed 107 new cases, the most in two months, but the government - eager to revive a slumping economy - said it was not planning to reimpose the emergency that was lifted on May 25. Koike has said it might be necessary to a hold a more bare-bones Olympics next year because of the pandemic's impact, but it is not clear who will shoulder the huge costs of the postponement and whether the Games can really go ahead in 2021.

Among other challenges she will face are repairing the city's finances and coping with an ageing population. Koike, who has switched parties several times and shares many of Abe's conservative views, bolted from his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 2016 to make a successful bid to become Tokyo's first female governor.

A year later, she formed an upstart party in the hope - quickly dashed - of ousting the LDP from power.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean city returns to tighter social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

South Korea reported 63 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, most from domestic infections outside Seoul, triggering the return of tighter social distancing curbs in one city as the spectre of a second wave of the disease worried authoriti...

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020