Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

Under that ruling, voters with medical conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19 could sidestep the requirement to have their ballots signed by a witness. The judge also would have blocked Alabama from restricting counties that wished to establish curbside voting.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:15 IST
U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an absentee ballot, and it requires that ballot to be returned along with the signature of two witnesses or a notary. A U.S. district court judge in Birmingham, Alabama's largest city, issued a ruling in June that would have effectively freed voters from the photo I.D. requirement, in some counties, if they are 65 or older or have a disability. Under that ruling, voters with medical conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19 could sidestep the requirement to have their ballots signed by a witness.

The judge also would have blocked Alabama from restricting counties that wished to establish curbside voting. But the Supreme Court blocked the district court ruling in a 5-4 decision along ideological lines at least until an ongoing appeals process is resolved.

The case deals with Alabama's July 14 runoff election, which was postponed from March due to the pandemic and includes a Republican Senate primary between onetime U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. Trump clashed with Sessions and has endorsed Tuberville. Democrats and Republicans are fighting nationwide over how to manage voting during a pandemic ahead of the Nov. 3 elections that could determine control of the White House, Congress and state legislatures across the country.

President Donald Trump and Republican allies have attacked the idea of expanding mail balloting, arguing it is vulnerable to fraud and worrying that easier voting would hurt their party's election chances. Democrats and voting-rights groups say it is a way to protect voters from the deadly virus, and that a failure to guarantee that option amid a pandemic will disenfranchise the poor and African Americans, who are deemed more vulnerable to the virus and tend to vote Democratic.

Alabama's Republican Secretary of State, John Merrill, welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling as consistent with state law and said in an interview that "many liberals have tried to use this pandemic to advance causes" through courts after failing to do so through legislation.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa needs to look out for coronavirus silver lining: Ramaphosa

The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, as he exuded confidence of addressing the devastating effects of the pandemic. In ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high as U.S., China recoveries gather pace

Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday on robust U.S. payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity but a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept a lid on further risk-taking.MSCIs broadest in...

Liverpool thrashed 4-0 by Man City in 1st game as champions

As they stepped onto the pitch, Liverpools players were given a guard of honor from Manchester City. It was the only time they looked like Premier League champions on Thursday. I think they drank a lot of beers in the last week, City man...

We're ready for next season: warns Phil Foden after victory over Liverpool

Congratulating Liverpool for this years Premier League triumph, Manchester Citys Phil Foden issued a warning to the Jurgen Klopp-led side for the next season. Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed were ready fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020