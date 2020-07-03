Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul

Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaulReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and a local mayor who orchestrated France's exit from its coronavirus lockdown, as prime minister in a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle.
Castex will be tasked to be forming the next government, the Elysee Palace said in a short statement. He replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier on Friday.
