Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong petitions EC against decision on postal ballots for voters above 65, COVID patients

The Law Ministry on Thursday amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 to extend the postal ballot facility to electors aged 65 and above, as also COVID-19-positive patients under home or institutional quarantine. "The manner in which this decision has been taken demonstrates a complete non-application of mind and a shocking circumvention of any consultation process with the key stakeholders (i.e. any other political parties other than the ruling regime)," the Congress memorandum to the EC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:25 IST
Cong petitions EC against decision on postal ballots for voters above 65, COVID patients

The Congress on Friday petitioned the Election Commission (EC) against the government's move to extend postal ballot facility to electors aged 65 and above, and demanded its reversal. The party, in a meeting held through video-conferencing, urged the commission to utilise its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution and direct an immediate withdrawal of the decision.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due before November 2020. The Law Ministry on Thursday amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 to extend the postal ballot facility to electors aged 65 and above, as also COVID-19-positive patients under home or institutional quarantine.

"The manner in which this decision has been taken demonstrates a complete non-application of mind and a shocking circumvention of any consultation process with the key stakeholders (i.e. any other political parties other than the ruling regime)," the Congress memorandum to the EC said. Party leaders Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Pranav Jha said even upon a cursory examination, the numerous legal deficiencies in this decision become apparent.

"In our considered opinion, the present amendment is a brazen attack on not only the democratic structure of our nation but also represents an abdication of duty by this commission of its powers and responsibility enshrined under Article 324 of the Constitution of India," they said. "In fact, this amendment directly offends and violates Article 324 by reducing the scope for the conduct of 'free and fair elections', the protection of which is the heart and soul of this Constitutional protection," the memorandum said.

The Congress said the secrecy clause in voting, which is intrinsic to constitutional democracy, will stand violated if this rule is implemented in the upcoming elections in Bihar. Since a large number of voters in India are uneducated, they might utilise the services of others at numerous stages and end up disclosing their preferred candidate, which will completely give up the aspect of maintaining secrecy in their voting, the party said.

The Congress said the commission could not overlook the Supreme Court rulings in this regard and that no political party was consulted before taking this decision. It also demanded setting up of a separate booth for senior citizens to minimise the risk of infection during the Bihar elections.

The Congress highlighted that there has been a very high rejection rate of postal ballots in the last Lok Sabha election and this option is not suggested. "Yet, in a surprising departure from this tradition, this commission has lent its support to an amendment which exposes a high percentage of voters to organised administrative influence or influence by the government or the ruling party or their agents, who shall be able to identify these individuals in advance (with ease) and influence how they vote without the protection of the secret ballot," the memorandum said. Endangering the integrity of the voting process and undermining its sanctity in this fashion on a potentially massive scale is simply unacceptable, the Congress said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, recovery rate crosses 60 pc

Indias COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the countrys total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The cou...

TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. TNC 3-0-2, 11 points swept BOOM 2-2-3, 9, taking th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020