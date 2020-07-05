Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rift in NDA, will fight Bihar Assembly polls together: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, while addressing a virtual rally in Purnea, Bihar, hit out at the Congress and RJD for spreading rumours that all is not well within the NDA and stated that the ruling alliance was in order and "will fight the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar together".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:20 IST
No rift in NDA, will fight Bihar Assembly polls together: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, while addressing a virtual rally in Purnea, Bihar, hit out at the Congress and RJD for spreading rumours that all is not well within the NDA and stated that the ruling alliance was in order and "will fight the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar together". Rai's reaction came after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, during a video conference meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi, stated that Ram Vilas Paswan was in touch with him and the high command was not giving time to meet and discuss the possible alliance.

After this claim, the political atmosphere in Bihar heated up and it was rumoured that LJP may quit NDA before the Assembly poll in Bihar. Union Minister Rai said, "I want to tell the leaders of the RJD and the Congress that they should not spread rumours and should worry about their grand alliance. There is no split in the NDA, we are one and we will jointly contest elections and repeat the performance of 2010 Assembly election again in 2020."

"We will not only perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state but also, we will win more than 220 seats and once again, the NDA government will be formed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Rai added. The Minister further attacked the RJD and asked a question that Lalu Prasad Yadav once said that "we will not compromise with the Congress", but contrary to the promise made with Jaiprakash Narayan, the RJD has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress. "The people of Bihar will not forgive RJD for such betrayal with Jaiprakash Narayan," he said further.

Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats where the BJP is in power along with its NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Yatri Niwas to be used as base camp in Jammu for upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage

The Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here would be used as the base camp for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said. The yatri Niwas is being prepared as the base camp for the A...

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said that America loves India, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him and the people of the country on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States. The Fourth of July -- al...

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

A centenarian man from Delhi, who was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu, has survived COVID-19 and recovered faster than his son, in his 70s, at a dedicated coronavirus facility here, doctors said. The 106-year-old patient was disc...

Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpools centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.I had the chance to g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020