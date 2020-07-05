World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll

Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world. The health ministry also reported 6,914 new infections and a total of 252,165 confirmed cases.

Death toll in Ethiopian protests after killing of singer jumps to 156

The number of people killed in protests in Ethiopia following the slaying of a popular singer has jumped to 156 from the initial tally of 80, a senior regional security official told Reuters on Sunday. Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst hit by the protests.

Flood death toll hits 20 as Japan warned of more rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan's southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said. More heavy rain is forecast after Saturday's deadly deluge in the Kumamoto prefecture, Japan's worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis in October last year left about 90 people dead.

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20

Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a "green list" of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said. The government had said in June that the restrictions would be eased from July 9, but Ryan said this had been delayed due to concern about travel-related infections.

Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19

Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed on Sunday. The 163 deaths reported on Sunday exceed the previous record from last Monday, when the health ministry reported 162 deaths in a day.

Croatia holds election amid sharp economic downturn, rising coronavirus infections

Croatia held an election on Sunday at a time of rising coronavirus infections and a sharp economic downturn from the pandemic, with the outcome likely to lead to political negotiations to form a new government. The ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) has had a slight advantage in most opinion polls over its main rival, the Social Democrats (SDP), but neither party is seen being able to govern on its own.

Prime Minister Johnson and Prince Charles lead birthday tributes to Britain's health service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles paid tribute to Britain's state-run National Health Service on its 72nd birthday on Sunday, expressing pride in how it has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, with Johnson having said the NHS saved his life, "no question", after he was admitted to intensive care with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Tokyo incumbent governor Koike wins second term: NHK exit poll

Voters in Tokyo re-elected incumbent Yuriko Koike as their next governor, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, citing its exit poll, as the Japanese capital grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for next year's Olympics. Koike's victory had been widely expected after her handling of the virus outbreak won plaudits from the public.

New French government to be unveiled on Monday: Elysee sources

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a new cabinet on Monday, two sources close to him said on Sunday, after Macron changed his prime minister earlier this week to give new impetus to his presidency. Macron and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, would meet at the Elysee presidential palace to discuss the shape of the new government later on Sunday, the sources said.

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind all Iran nuclear site incidents

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage. Israel, widely believed to be the region's only nuclear power, has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain atomic weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction. Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic programme is peaceful.