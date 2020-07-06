Priyanka targets UP govt over rise in crimes in state
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:33 IST
Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed. Gandhi said Uttar Pradesh accounted for one-third of all crimes against Dalits, and there had been a 21 per cent rise in crimes against women in the state from 2016 to 2018
"UP accounts for one-third of all the crimes against Dalits. Crimes against women in UP rose by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018," she said in a tweet in Hindi. Citing graphs to compare the rise in crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh to that of other states, Gandhi said, "These figures point towards the rising crimes and the tightening grip of crime in UP. Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability, the UP government keeps falsely propagating that UP is 'crime-free'."
