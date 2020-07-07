Left Menu
Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

Image Credit: ANI

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative section is functioning.

The employee, who works at the research department of the varsity, tested positive on Sunday, a senior official said. For the safety and security of the staff and the entire university community, the sanitisation of the Aurobindo Bhawan, which is the administrative building, will be done by Kolkata Municipal Corporation immediately, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said in a notice.

All the departments, sections, units except emergency services will remain closed till July 12, it added. The employee last attended office on Thursday and returned home with a fever. His swab samples were sent for testing on Friday to the MR Bangur Hospital and the report came in on Sunday, the official said.

Basu told PTI that she has gone on quarantine at home as she recalled coming in contact with the infected employee. "I am in home quarantine. Others in the Aurobindo Bhawan who recall having come in contact with him must have also gone on home quarantine. I don't know the numbers," she said.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, "These developments will not disrupt the publication of results, slated for July 31, as the evaluation and assessment process is taking place on Zoom from our homes." However, if there are other developments and any further spread of the virus, JU will have to chalk out a contingency plan for publishing the results on time as the career of students cannot be affected, another official said. The Trinamool Congress affiliated non-teaching employees' union of the varsity expressed concern over the incident and said the authorities shouldn't "pressurise" the staff to work.

An office-bearer of the Jadavpur University Teachers Association also expressed concern and wondered if the academic schedule will be further affected due to the developments.

