Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron creates three super ministries to lead coronavirus recovery

In a cabinet reshuffle days after Macron's party took a drubbing in local elections, Elisabeth Borne will take charge of an enhanced Labour and Social Affairs ministry just as the worst economic depression in decades unravels gains on unemployment. Macron is also seeking to reset relations with unions and voters after waves of protests.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:50 IST
Macron creates three super ministries to lead coronavirus recovery
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

France is creating three beefed-up ministries for finance, social affairs and the environment to respond to the coronavirus shockwaves convulsing the economy, as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency. In a cabinet reshuffle days after Macron's party took a drubbing in local elections, Elisabeth Borne will take charge of an enhanced Labour and Social Affairs ministry just as the worst economic depression in decades unravels gains on unemployment.

Macron is also seeking to reset relations with unions and voters after waves of protests. Borne, who successfully pushed through changes to French railways in the face of union opposition, will be in charge of sensitive pension reforms.

Bruno Le Maire will stay at the helm of a Finance Ministry tasked with steering France out of the downturn, and is now in full control of the budget. Former Green party politician Barbara Pompili will run a dedicated Environment Ministry as Macron and his new prime minister seek more emphasis on green policies to drive the economic rebound and build a sustainable future for companies like Air France and Renault.

She will be in charge of housing, a key ministry for the future stimulus package which Macron said would include a major plan to insulate homes. The reshuffle comes eight days after municipal elections that saw the Greens surge in major cities like Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.

Macron surprised observers by adding a few eye-catching names to the cabinet such as Roselyne Bachelot, a minister in previous conservative governments turned TV host, who was named culture minister. Outspoken criminal lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti becomes justice minister. But a presidential aide said the theme for the main economic briefs was "continuity", in a sign Macron will not veer left and will seek to consolidate his centre-right base ahead of a possible re-election bid in 2022.

The president had sought to "reward ministers who had proved their worth," the aide said. Opposition politicians said the changes were nowhere near the reinvention Macron had promised.

"It's a game of musical chairs," Alexis Corbiere, a lawmaker for the far-left France Unbowed party, told BFM TV. "Let's be frank, it's a roadmap for more of the same."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

The worlds longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the worlds oldes...

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020