Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau skipping Trump summit with Mexican president

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not visit Washington with Mexico's president this week to celebrate a new North American trade deal, his office said Monday, after Canada raised concerns over potential U.S. aluminum tariffs. In a Monday morning phone call, Trudeau told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he hoped the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump would be successful.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-07-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 02:36 IST
Trudeau skipping Trump summit with Mexican president
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not visit Washington with Mexico's president this week to celebrate a new North American trade deal, his office said Monday, after Canada raised concerns over potential U.S. aluminum tariffs.

In a Monday morning phone call, Trudeau told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he hoped the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump would be successful. Lopez Obrador, who had urged Trudeau to join him, is due to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday on his first trip outside of Mexico since taking office 19 months ago.

Trudeau will be attending Cabinet meetings and a sitting of parliament in Ottawa, his office said in a statement on Monday. "We wish the United States and Mexico well at Wednesday's meeting," the statement said.

Trudeau last week said he was not sure about attending, citing tensions over possible U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum. Trudeau also flagged concerns over the novel coronavirus. In their call, Trudeau "expressed regret" to Lopez Obrador that he could not go to Washington, Trudeau's office said.

Their discussion also touched on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal that went into effect last week, efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and investment in renewable energy infrastructure. The two leaders expressed interest in meeting in person, Trudeau's office said, without providing further detail.

Lopez Obrador said Trudeau was invited to Mexico, and after their call announced that the Canadian prime minister had agreed to visit the country "as soon as possible." Lopez Obrador said he will undergo a coronavirus test before leaving Mexico on Tuesday, and was prepared to have another in the United States if necessary. Lopez Obrador said he plans to return to Mexico from Washington on Thursday.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St investors scored emergency government loans amid pandemic

Some investment firms, including those that run hedge funds or manage money for wealthy investors, are among the businesses approved for emergency U.S. government loans to help small businesses pay employees during the coronavirus lockdown,...

Republican Senator Grassley to skip party's convention due to virus concerns

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley will skip President Donald Trumps presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in August due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesman for the senator confirmed on Monday.The 86-year-old Iowa Republic...

NFL-Trump slams Washington Redskins as team re-evaluates name

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Washington Redskins for reviewing their team name on Monday, as top retailers continued to pull the NFL franchises merchandise from shelves.Under mounting pressure from sponsors and racial justice ...

Tech companies suspend processing Hong Kong govt data requests

Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following Chinas establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020