Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ex-Panama president's sons arrested in Guatemala on corruption charges

Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli were arrested in Guatemala City on Monday and face extradition to the United States on money laundering charges, Guatemalan police said. Luis Enrique Martinelli, 38, and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, 40, were detained at the main international airport as they attempted to board a flight to Panama, Guatemala's police said in a statement. North Korea says it has no intention to sit down with U.S.: KCNA

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Kwon Jong Gun, director general for U.S. affairs at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, accused South Korea of misinterpreting Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's earlier statement dismissing an "untimely rumour" about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Brazil's Bolsonaro tested again for novel coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs "clean." CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that he had symptoms of the disease. The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China slams U.S. as it joins global arms trade treaty at U.N

China on Monday joined a global arms trade treaty spurned by the United States, taking a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration by accusing it of bullying, unilateralism and undermining efforts to combat global challenges. China's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said he had deposited China's instrument of accession to the treaty, which regulates a $70 billion global cross-border trade in conventional arms and seeks to keep weapons out of the hands of human rights abusers. Brazil reports 620 coronavirus deaths on Monday

Brazil registered 20,229 additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 620 new deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The nation has now registered 1,623,284 total coronavirus cases and 65,487 deaths attributable to the virus. Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law

Hong Kong released additional details of China's new national security law for the former British colony on Monday, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city. Hong Kong returned to China on July 1, 1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary. Trudeau skipping Trump summit with Mexican president

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not visit Washington with Mexico's president this week to celebrate a new North American trade deal, his office said Monday, after Canada raised concerns over potential U.S. aluminum tariffs. In a Monday morning phone call, Trudeau told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he hoped the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump would be successful. Macron taps trio to help drive coronavirus recovery

France is creating three beefed-up ministries to spearhead its recovery from coronavirus turmoil as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency less than two years before a possible re-election bid. In a cabinet reshuffle days after voters punished Macron and his party in local elections, the president and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, are putting the focus on tackling the pandemic's social and economic fallout, and the environment. WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particles. The WHO says SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground. U.N. expert deems U.S. drone strike on Iran's Soleimani an 'unlawful' killing

The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday. The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the strike on Soleimani's convoy as it left Baghdad airport, said Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.