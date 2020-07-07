Left Menu
Shiv Sena targets PM Modi over COVID-19 crisis

The fight against COVID-19 is more difficult than the mythological war of Mahabharata, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, adding that the battle against the pandemic will continue till 2021 as the disease vaccine won't be available before that. It expressed concern over India reporting the third highest COVID-19 cases in the world.

Updated: 07-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:05 IST
File photo

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists. The fight against COVID-19 is more difficult than the mythological war of Mahabharata, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, adding that the battle against the pandemic will continue till 2021 as the disease vaccine won't be available before that.

It expressed concern over India reporting the third highest COVID-19 cases in the world. It is unfortunate and serious for the country, which is dreaming to become a financial superpower, to report over 25,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the Sena said.

We left Russia behind in terms of the number of cases. We will attain the number one slot in this unfortunate area if the number of cases continue to go up," it said. The war of Mahabharata lasted for 18 days. Prime Minister Modi had exuded confidence (in March) that we will win this battle against COVID-19 in 21 days. But it has been over 100 days and the coronavirus still persists and those fighting it have become tired, the Shiv Sena said.

Patients are recovering on a big scale in Maharashtra, but the situation in some areas of the state turns one restless, it said citing the example of Thane district, which has been a major COVID-19 hotspot. The Shiv Sena said several politicians, public representatives, policemen, health workers and other administrators are getting infected by the disease, and this does not suit the country and states.

"The coronavirus will be there and (we) need to live with it...the vaccine for coronavirus will not be available before 2021...that means (we) will have to live with coronavirus at least till then, it said. Without naming anyone or any party, the Shiv Sena said questions are being raised as to for how many days the lockdown will continue.

But when you open the door (ease restrictions), the "messengers (threat) of coronavirus" are right out there, the Marathi publication said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has relaxed lockdown restrictions to some extent, but the threat is still not over, the Sena said.

It said the COVID-19 must be fought even though the industries, economy and lifestyle have been hit hard by the disease..

