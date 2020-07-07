Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giffords group takes aim at key U.S. Senate races in new push for gun limits

"This issue helps Democrats in every single state and every single congressional district," Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview, citing opinion polls that show background checks are popular even among Republican voters. Murphy, a leading voice on gun violence since the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in his home state of Connecticut, will kick off the group's "tour" on July 14 with former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, who founded the group after she nearly died in an assassination attempt in Arizona in 2011.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:32 IST
Giffords group takes aim at key U.S. Senate races in new push for gun limits

The gun safety group Giffords will launch a nationwide effort next week aimed at boosting Democratic candidates in key U.S. Senate races who support universal background checks for firearms purchases.

With Democrats' chances of flipping the Senate improving as Republican President Donald Trump's poll numbers slide ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the group said background checks were a wedge issue that could win support from critical voting blocs in close races and beyond. "This issue helps Democrats in every single state and every single congressional district," Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview, citing opinion polls that show background checks are popular even among Republican voters.

Murphy, a leading voice on gun violence since the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in his home state of Connecticut, will kick off the group's "tour" on July 14 with former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords, who founded the group after she nearly died in an assassination attempt in Arizona in 2011. Giffords will then host virtual events with Democratic Senate candidates in several battleground states this summer, including Michigan, North Carolina and Colorado.

"The road to passing lifesaving gun safety legislation goes through the Senate," she said in a statement about the group's effort, which will be announced on Tuesday. Giffords' husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, is running for the Senate in Arizona as a Democrat in one of the highest-profile 2020 races, but the group said previously it would not engage in that contest.

DEMOCRATS EMBRACE ISSUE The issue of gun control, once seen as a political third rail for Democrats, has largely been turned on its head. Many Democratic congressional candidates in 2018 attacked Republican opponents for bowing to the gun lobby.

During this year's Democratic presidential nominating race, every candidate, including presumptive nominee Joe Biden, called for universal background checks and other restrictions. But amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis, it remains to be seen whether gun violence is salient enough in 2020 to drive voters to the polls.

A Public Policy Polling survey commissioned by Giffords in late June found 61% of respondents would be more likely to support a candidate who favors background checks, while only 10% would be less likely. Polls have shown that suburban women who helped drive Democratic gains in 2018 and have deserted Trump in droves are particularly motivated by gun violence, and young voters also cite gun safety as a major priority, said Peter Ambler, executive director of Giffords.

The Giffords group's focus on the Senate comes after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill in February 2019 closing loopholes in the background checks law. Trump and Senate Republicans have declined to take up the legislation, even after mass shootings last summer reignited a national debate over the widespread availability of firearms in the United States.

Opponents of expanding background checks argue that it would do little to prevent criminals from obtaining guns and warn that the data collected could be used as a firearms registry to impose more stringent limits in the future. Murphy said a number of Republican Senate colleagues had privately told him they would vote for a universal background checks bill, including some who opposed similar legislation introduced after the Sandy Hook shooting. But he said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not allow a vote unless there was an assurance that Trump would support it.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

German industrial production picked up in May after dropping sharply in the two previous months, but the rebound fell short of expectations. Production was up 7.8 per cent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday....

Essar Ports eyes V shaped recovery; cargo handling in Q1 at 11.23 MT

Essar Ports on Tuesday said it has handled 11.23 million tonnes MT of cargo in the first quarter of 2020-21 and targets a V-shaped recovery. The company said its cargo handling had dipped to 2.52 MT in April 2020 but green shoots of economi...

Maoist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

A Maoist was gunned down during an exchange of fire with the security forces in a dense forest in Odishas Kandhamal district, a day after four of them were shot dead in an encounter in the same area, a senior police officer said on Tuesday....

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp began legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday over allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, accusing her of lying and conducting extra-marital affairs. Depp, the 57-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020