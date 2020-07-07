Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

It is in places like Saginaw County, Michigan, which narrowly flipped from voting for President Barack Obama to voting for Trump, where clarity about America's future is likely to come. The political fallout from the pandemic, recession and protests is unfolding, leaving a striking degree of uncertainty just four months from Election Day. Will younger voters turn out?

PTI | Saginaw | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:07 IST
AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

It was difficult to celebrate America in Saginaw this year. The deadly coronavirus had torn through the county. Unemployment had surged five-fold. Weeks of protest over racial inequality left many debating what should be hallowed and what must be changed. The July Fourth fireworks display was cancelled, since there was no venue that felt safe from the sickness.

The dark skies over this mid-Michigan city were a plaintive marker of a nation utterly disrupted in a matter of months. Americans are aiming their anger at each other, talking past each other, invoking race, class and culture. They cannot even agree on the need to wear a mask to protect against a virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans.

The discord comes as the country hurtles toward a convulsive presidential election. President Donald Trump portrays himself as a disrupter, with an agenda that is rooted in nationalism and roils racial divisions; his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, calls for a national reset to something resembling normal.

“It's never been this divided,” says Tom Roy, vice chair of Saginaw's Republicans. It is in places like Saginaw County, Michigan, which narrowly flipped from voting for President Barack Obama to voting for Trump, where clarity about America's future is likely to come.

The political fallout from the pandemic, recession and protests is unfolding, leaving a striking degree of uncertainty just four months from Election Day. Will younger voters turn out? Will older voters seek change? Will the suburbs once again provide the pivot points in the country's partisan divide? The election will provide answers to all these questions, but not necessarily to the central issue of American life in the year 2020: Can the United States pull itself together? The country is beset by “parties who see each other as 'the other' instead of collaborators in a democracy,” says historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

“A crisis allows you, if you've got the leadership, to unite the nation. What's needed — and we've seen this for a while — is a national direction," she said. Back in 1968, Saginaw was nearly twice as large as the 48,115 people who now call it home.

General Motors alone operated at least eight plants in the city and surrounding county, providing middle-class jobs that drew African Americans from the Deep South. The Saginaw River slashes a diagonal line through the city and became a dividing line between Black residents on the east side and white residents on the west.

As GM stumbled and there were layoffs and closures — manufacturing jobs dropped by 50 per cent in the last 30 years. Trump pledged an industrial renaissance, but the area's 20.7 per cent unemployment is more than four times higher than the day he was elected.

Until February, Dave Adams was athletic director at Swan Valley High School, a suburban school. Trump's election changed him and, at 47, he left his job to help turn out voters for the Democrats.

“You don't want to look back and say woulda, coulda, shoulda,” Adams says. “I always thought that the president should be a role model. The current president is so far from it, for me, that it blows my mind.” Few Americans think Trump is telling the truth or cares about them, according to April polling by AP-NORC. Even Republicans are more likely to describe Trump as divisive than unifying.

But they still overwhelmingly approve of the job he's doing and many believe a Democratic president would be worse for the country. The pandemic gave new urgency to having a trustworthy president. It also upended Adams' own plans. His new job — canvassing neighbourhoods — has become a health risk.

The recession meant schools might not hire teachers, so he took a second job this month as a custodian to preserve his pension. “I'll take what I can get,” he said.

Hattie Norwood doesn't remember a time when Saginaw was a growing middle-class haven. At just 31, she's already witnessing the second major recession of her adult life. She sees Saginaw's problems — crime, poverty, struggling schools, food deserts — as entrenched.

The mother of four remembers well the protests that erupted eight years ago when Saginaw police officers fatally shot at Milton Hall, a Black homeless man who was waving a pocket knife, 47 times. The officers never faced charges..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's Neco Williams working hard to 'fight for a place'

Liverpools Neco Wiliams said that he is putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place in the team. After making his top-flight debut off the bench against Crystal Palace last month, Williams has since appeared as a substitute in...

Javed Akhtar dedicates song from 'LOC: Kargil' to captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday dedicated the song Eik Saathi Aur Bhi Tha to the late captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary. Akhtar took to Twitter to remember the brave soldier of Indias martyrdom.Today is the 21st annivers...

Former skipper Gouramangi 'immensely proud' as pilot wife rescues stranded Indians during pandemic

Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh is immensely proud of wife Pushpanjali Potsangbam an Air India pilot who has airlifting stranded Indian Nationals and bringing them back home amid the coronavirus crisis. Were happy to do ...

MX Player's latest series 'Mrs & Mr Kohli' is a story of couple who like to live it differently

New Delhi India, July 7 ANIMediawire Romance across generations has shifted to make way for modern love stories where couples do not hesitate to break stereotypes and define the new norm. Exploring this paradigm shift is the new MX Exclusiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020