Leaders who acted against party candidates in assembly polls to be deprived of posts: Delhi BJP prez

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the party will adopt a "zero tolerance" policy towards leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the Delhi Assembly polls in February and will not be considered for block, district or state level posts in the party's reorganisation in the coming days.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said the party will adopt a "zero tolerance" policy towards leaders and workers who acted against its candidates during the Delhi Assembly polls in February and will not be considered for block, district or state level posts in the party's reorganisation in the coming days. "We have enough feedback to identify which leaders and workers acted against party candidates in the polls and they will be punished by depriving them of any posts in organisational restructuring currently underway," he said. The BJP was routed in the assembly elections for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi by the AAP that won 62 seats.

In a long drawn process which started after the results were announced on February 11, feedback on reasons for the debacle is being gathered by the party by holding meetings with various stakeholders, including party candidates. "Only disciplined hardworking workers or leaders will be considered for different positions in the organisation, including presidents of block and district units and state office bearers. Those who indulged in anti-party activities by working against our candidates in elections will not be given any posts," Gupta said.

The BJP won only eight seats against its expectations of upstaging the AAP and coming to power after over two decades in the February polls. The process of reorganisation of Delhi BJP has been set in motion with 35 teams being formed to shortlist  names of local leaders to be appointed as presidents of party's block units. The shortlisted names will be submitted to Delhi BJP president on July 9.

"After we get the names of the probables for appointment as block presidents, observers will be appointed to shortlist leaders to be appointed as district presidents," Gupta said. The state office bearers will be appointed after finalising names of block and district presidents. The whole exercise is expected to be wrapped up by July end, he said.

The national BJP leadership has deputed general secretary Arun Singh and BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar to supervise the restructuring exercise of party' Delhi unit..

