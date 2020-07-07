Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron sends out new government to rescue economy

President Emmanuel Macron's reshuffled government took office on Tuesday, with conservatives given prominent roles in efforts to rescue France's coronavirus-ravaged economy from the worst depression in decades.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:47 IST
Macron sends out new government to rescue economy
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Emmanuel Macron's reshuffled government took office on Tuesday, with conservatives given prominent roles in efforts to rescue France's coronavirus-ravaged economy from the worst depression in decades. Reappointed as finance minister, Bruno Le Maire promised a company-focused recovery plan to revive growth, but said he would not lose control over spending.

Le Maire said he faced a "crushing task" confronted by the severest economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. "My road map is clear and simple: it will be recovery - morning, noon and night." The coronavirus crisis has unravelled the hard-fought gains of a liberal economic reform agenda that provoked waves of protests during Macron's first three years in office.

Before the pandemic hit, French growth was among the highest in the euro zone, unemployment was falling and foreign investors were rewarding Macron for deregulating parts of the economy. But now the jobless rate is rising, the government forecasts the economy will shrink by 11% and debt is spiralling higher.

"It is out of the question that economic stimulus gets done at the expense of well-managed public accounts over the long term," Le Maire continued. The reshuffle saw former conservatives, including Le Maire, in control of the most influential ministries - a sign Macron will seek to consolidate support among centre-right voters ahead of a possible re-election bid.

An Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting poll showed eight in 10 people believed the reshuffle would not lead to a shift in policy direction. At least two small groups of feminist protesters targeted the new government.

Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace, one of them bearing the slogan "RIP The Promises", as Macron prepared to convene the cabinet for the first time. In a second action, protesters took aim at new Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, against whom an investigation into a rape allegation was reopened last month.

Darmanin, who was previously Macron's budget minister, denies rape. Macron redrew the political landscape when he swept to power three years ago, carving out a niche in the centre ground and poaching ministers from the left and right.

On Monday, he let go of several former Socialist ministers, while promoting others from conservative ranks.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions in pandemic aid

A Dallas megachurch whose pastor has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump was approved for a forgivable loan worth 2 million to 5 million, according to long-awaited government data released on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence s...

Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding in a television interview that he was in good health despite running a fever.The right-wing populist, who has played down the severity o...

Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty

More than 70 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty because of COVID-19, the UN Human Rights Council heard on Tuesday, as a leading rights expert slammed greatly exaggerated claims of global poverty eradication between 199...

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed state-run and private hospitals in the national capital to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients. The boards have to be put u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020