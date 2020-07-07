Chhattisgarh govt asks questions to opposition instead of doing work: Raman Singh

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and BJP leader Raman Singh on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led state government saying the government is in power for the last 18 months and still asking questions to opposition instead of doing work. "Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is in power for 18 months and asking questions to us. They do not have the right to question us. They are not investigating any of the scams, which they promised to investigate," Singh told ANI.

"During 15 years rule of BJP led government in the state, we have done more works than this government. We made roads, provided electricity and jobs to people in the state," he added. Former Chief Minister said that the present state government has failed to provide jobs to youth and many are committing suicide.

Attacking the government on coronavirus situation in the state, Raman Singh said, "The state government failed to control the situation. The COVID-19 cases are rising continuously in the state. There is no facility in the quarantine center," he said. (ANI)