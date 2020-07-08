Illegal, arbitrary action against RGF another example of how low they will go: Manish Tewari

After the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the "illegal , arbitrary and malafide action" against these organisations is yet another example of how low the government will go. "Rather than fighting China, COVID-19 and revive the economy all the Government wants to do is fight the Congress. The illegal , arbitrary and malafide action against RGF and other organisations is yet another example of how low they will go," Tewari tweeted.

This comes after the Home Ministry said earlier, "MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee". Recently, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received funds from various government PSUs.

On June 27, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). (ANI)