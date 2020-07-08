Left Menu
Was opposed to JD-S tie-up, high command didn't hear me: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he was opposed to a tie-up with Janata Dal-Secular in the last Lok Sabha elections but the party high command did not listen to him.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to media in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he was opposed to a tie-up with Janata Dal-Secular in the last Lok Sabha elections but the party high command did not listen to him. "I had suggested that we should fight alone (in Lok Sabha elections) because JD-S votes would not have come to us and our votes would not have gone to JD-S," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Congress leader said that he was the only one to make the suggestion and he did not get support. "I was the only one to raise a voice that's why it was not heard by (party) high command and I did not get support. We might have won over seven seats in parliament election if we had fought alone," he said.

After forming government in Karnataka in 2018 with support of JD-S, Congress had fought the 2019 general election in a pre-poll alliance with the party. Congress could only one seat of the 21 it contested and JD-S also won one seat of the seven it contested. (ANI)

