Kamal Nath turned 'Sankatnath' during COVID-19 crisis: MP CM

Holding the previous Congress government responsible for the coronavirus spread in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at his predecessor Kamal Nath and called him "Sankatnath". Chouhan, who assumed office on March 23 after the fall of the Nath government, claimed the erstwhile Congress dispensation was not concerned about the coronavirus crisis.

Addressing a 'virtual' rally organised by the ruling BJP, he said, "BJP leaders and activists have been serving the common people since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. "But (then Chief Minister) Kamal Nath had become Sankatnath at that time, leaving the state in a crisis." He said, "Kamal Nath had no concern with the coronavirus crisis. He was busy attending meetings related to hosting IIFA awards ceremony in Indore during the crisis." Chouhan said after the announcement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party had promised to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh if it came to power in Madhya Pradesh.

But, the Congress reneged on its promise as soon as it won elections and formed government in late 2018, the BJP chief minister claimed. "The Kamal Nath government had deceived farmers and decided to waive only their short-term crop loans," he said.

The CM alleged rampant corruption in the state secretariat during the previous government. "After all, why shouldn't this (Nath) government fall?" the CM sought to know.

"When senior politician Jyotiraditya Scindia saw such a sorry state of affairs under the Nath government, he asked the then ruling Congress to fulfil its election promise. On this, Nath got excited and asked him (Scindia) to hit the street," Chouhan said. "He (Scindia) then reacted (and the Nath government eventually collapsed). What can we do now?" he asked.

Scindia quit the Congress in March and later joined the BJP along with his supporters. Chouhan was addressing the virtual rally for the Sanver constituency of Indore district, which is among the 24 assembly seats where bypolls are due.

Tulsiram Silawat, Water Resources Minister in the Chouhan cabinet, is widely tipped to be the BJP candidate from Sanver. Silawat, who was a minister in the Nath government also, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March along with nearly two dozen rebel Congress MLAs.