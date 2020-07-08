Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Madhav expresses shock over killing of BJP leader, his brother by terrorist in J-K

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday expressed shock at the killing of party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and noted that the incident took place despite security provided to them. "Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:48 IST
Ram Madhav expresses shock over killing of BJP leader, his brother by terrorist in J-K

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday expressed shock at the killing of party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and noted that the incident took place despite security provided to them.  "Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari's father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family," Madhav, who is his party's pointsman for J-k, tweeted.  The leader's father also died in the attack, police said. The BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh said

Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI case: CAG moves SC, seeks modification of July 2016 directive

The Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its 2016 order and to enable it to annually or biennially undertake financial, compliance and performance audit of the BCCI and state cricket associ...

Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism

The coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of fact-denying populism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, as she urged European Union countries to quickly agree on a major economic recovery package and deprive nationalists of...

IIT-KGP extending additional Rs 3,000 to emergency workers on campus

IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said it is providing an additional amount of Rs 3,000 each to emergency workers on the campus every alternate month. The institute has also made arrangements for their lodging, food and other essential items, an I...

CPI(M) launch 'Long live Jyoti Basu' campaign on his birth anniversary

The West Bengal CPIM on the birth anniversary of former state Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on Wednesday launched a twitter campaign asking the people to strengthen the democratic and federal structure of India and work for its economic progres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020