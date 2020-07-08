Ram Madhav expresses shock over killing of BJP leader, his brother by terrorist in J-K
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:48 IST
BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday expressed shock at the killing of party leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and noted that the incident took place despite security provided to them. "Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari's father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family," Madhav, who is his party's pointsman for J-k, tweeted. The leader's father also died in the attack, police said. The BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh said
Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm, he said.
