CPI(M) launch 'Long live Jyoti Basu' campaign on his birth anniversary

The West Bengal CPI(M) on the birth anniversary of former state Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on Wednesday launched a twitter campaign asking the people to strengthen the democratic and federal structure of India and work for its economic progress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:05 IST
The West Bengal CPI(M) on the birth anniversary of former state Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on Wednesday launched a twitter campaign asking the people to strengthen the democratic and federal structure of India and work for its economic progress. Basu was born on this day in 1914 and he died January 17, 2010 at the age of 95. He was the chief minister of West Bengal for 23-years from 21 June 21, 1977, till November 5, 2000.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her "humble tribute" to Basu in a facebook post accompanied by a picture of Basu. At the press meet, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim said Basu had built up the panchayat system in West Bengal when he was the chief minister.

"Basu was the true believer in decentralisation of power and while under the left front rule the poor were beneficiaries of state welfare projects, the Trinamool Congress has destroyed it later on," Salim said. In a 'Long live Jyoti Basu' campaign on twitter handle, the CPI(M) posted Basu's comment: "it is the duty of every patriotic citizen to strengthen the democratic and federal structure of India and work for its economic progress." Party state secretary Suryakanta Mishra also requested general public on social media to send hand drawn sketches, posters of the leader which will be shared and uploaded by the party later.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury delivered a memorial lecture on digital media on the occasion..

