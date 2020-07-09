Left Menu
Development News Edition

Down but not out: Berlusconi could hold key to Italian government's future

Berlusconi aims to exploit divisions in the ruling coalition over whether Italy should seek a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund which could provide cheap money for its coronavirus-battered health system, say sources close to the media tycoon. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) wants Italy to tap the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), while the co-ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is fiercely against the proposal, saying it will pave the way for austerity.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:49 IST
Down but not out: Berlusconi could hold key to Italian government's future
Image Credit: Wikimedia

He is 83 and has lost most of his former support, but Italy's four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is manoeuvring to put his centre-right Forza Italia party back into government and could make his move as early as September, sources say. Berlusconi aims to exploit divisions in the ruling coalition over whether Italy should seek a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund which could provide cheap money for its coronavirus-battered health system, say sources close to the media tycoon.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) wants Italy to tap the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), while the co-ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is fiercely against the proposal, saying it will pave the way for austerity. The issue is lacerating the coalition and a 5-Star party source says it could bring down the government when the vote is held, probably in September.

"When it happens, there will be an attempt to form a new majority, and the underlying division in the 5-Star between those who want to stay in government and those who don't will come to light," the 5-Star source said. With the economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, the ESM is not the only problem facing the coalition parties, which often quarrel over issues ranging from justice to reform of public tender rules.

Berlusconi's rightist allies, the League and Brothers of Italy, share 5-Star's position on the ESM, but the ex-premier has broken ranks, lining up with the PD and presenting a pro-European image. "We will vote in favour of the ESM because it is for the good of Italy," Berlusconi told daily newspaper Corriere della Sera on Wednesday. He denied any party political motives.

With the political jigsaw increasingly complex, such a scenario could pave the way for a new government centred on the PD and Forza Italia, a mainstream, pro-European option that may go down well with Italy's partners and financial markets. "NO TABOO"

The PD says it wants an open discussion with Forza Italia in the name of their shared commitment to the EU. Former centre-left leader Romano Prodi, who defeated his long-time rival in two national elections, said on Wednesday bringing Berlusconi into government "should certainly not be seen as a taboo". Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a technocrat with no party affiliation, has praised Berlusconi's "constructive" attitude.

"Conte is telling the 5-Star he is able to find new supporters if they become an obstacle," said Giovanni Orsina, director of the School of Government at Rome's Luiss University. "Berlusconi is allied with the eurosceptics but at the same time he is a pro-European, so he is at the centre of the two political camps," Orsina said.

Berlusconi denies seeking a strategic marriage with the PD, his traditional adversary, and says new elections remain his favoured outcome. But with Forza Italia's poll ratings down to around 7%, a senior party source said its members had little appetite for a new vote. Moreover, with the euro zone's third largest economy set to contract by around 10% this year, a new election is widely considered unlikely due to the risk of political instability.

"If this government collapses, lawmakers from different parties ready to support another coalition to avoid losing their seats would immediately emerge," the Forza Italia source said. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Editing by Gavin Jones and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after further gains for major US tech stocks. London and Frankfurt gained at the opening while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong and Australia closed higher.US stocks have recovered m...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to revamp IT network, communication systems 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to hire an agency to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi is planning to have a centralised control over its network and I...

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

Once an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts.Now thousands of women are returning to the ancient practices, seeking to revi...

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020