Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali president offers concessions to end political stalemate

The impasse is a growing concern for Mali's neighbours and outside powers that have sent in thousands of troops to help it fight militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State - a security crisis compounding the country's economic woes. Keita said late on Wednesday he was open to the dissolution of the national assembly, one of the opposition's key demands.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:09 IST
Mali president offers concessions to end political stalemate

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has offered concessions in a move to unblock a stalemate with opposition leaders that has mired the country in turmoil since a disputed legislative election in March. The impasse is a growing concern for Mali's neighbours and outside powers that have sent in thousands of troops to help it fight militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State - a security crisis compounding the country's economic woes.

Keita said late on Wednesday he was open to the dissolution of the national assembly, one of the opposition's key demands. He suggested fresh elections could follow if planned new appointees to the constitutional court cleared it. "If peace in Mali depends on it, and that I have the constitutional means to do it without the risk of creating a constitutional vacuum damaging for the whole country, I will do it without hesitation," Keita said in a midnight speech.

He reiterated that he was open to forming a government of national unity, and appointing new judges to Mali's highest court, another central opposition demand. Keita said mediators from the regional West African body ECOWAS were expected to return to Mali in the coming days to help find a solution to the crisis.

There was no immediate response from the opposition, which earlier called for another protest in the capital Bamako on Friday, saying proposals put forward so far by the government were insufficient. Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets twice in June demanding that Keita, who was re-elected in 2018 for a second five-year term, resign for failing to offer solutions to Mali's security and economic crisis.

Mali has struggled to find stability since a 2012 military coup that was followed an uprising by Tuaregs in the north later hijacked by Islamist militants.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt issues notices for sharing of bank details of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife

Switzerland government has issued public notices for sharing of details with India about Swiss bank accounts and other financial assets of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife Renuka following receipt of an administrative assistance...

Correctional Services warns suppliers about PPE scammers

The Department of Correctional Services has warned its suppliers and potential suppliers about scammers pretending to be representatives of the department and issuing fraudulent Request for Quotations RFQs.According to the department, the s...

HCC reports consolidated net profit at Rs 311 cr for Mar quarter

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a loss of Rs 883.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it said in...

Indore COVID-19 crosses 5000-mark, death toll reaches 255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district rose to 5,043 after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, three more patients, including an 86-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020