FACTBOX-Reaction to U.S. Supreme Court decision on Trump financial records

FACTBOX-Reaction to U.S. Supreme Court decision on Trump financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining similar documents.

Below are reactions to the news: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON TWITTER:

"Courts in the past have given 'broad deference'. BUT NOT ME!" "The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!"

MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY CY VANCE, JR.: "This is a tremendous victory for our nation's system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law. Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead."

TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN ON CNBC: "As I understand, that case doesn't involve the Treasury. That case is between the President and third parties, but I would say the only thing I do agree on, on that report, is when things go to Congress, they tend to get leaked and when things go to grand juries they don't."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER, ON TWITTER "No one is above the law."

DEUTSCHE BANK STATEMENT: "Deutsche Bank has demonstrated full respect for the U.S. legal process and remained neutral throughout these proceedings. We will of course abide by a final decision by the courts."

U.S. HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY "It seems to me the New York district attorney and others that have tried for it, seems much more political than anything else."

DAVID COLE, NATIONAL LEGAL DIRECTOR, AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION: "The court's 7-2 decisions in these cases send an important message that constitutional decisions must be decided by legal principle, not party loyalty. That Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted against President Trump, who appointed them, is an important reaffirmation of that principle.”

MARK ZAID, WASHINGTON LAWYER WHO REPRESENTED THE WHISTLEBLOWER THAT SPARKED TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS: "Contents of Trump's tax returns were unlikely to influence many decisions for election day one way or other but today's SCOTUS decision sets legal stage for potential NY criminal prosecution in Jan if president loses in Nov. Let that sink in Mr. Trump."

