COVID-19: Pondy CM rules out imposition of total lockdown on Sundays

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday ruled out categorically imposition of total lockdown in the Union Territory on Sundays, saying it was not the 'exclusive solution' to check the spread of coronavirus. "The Central Minister appreciated our efforts," he said. PTI COR ROH ROH.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-07-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 17:46 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday ruled out categorically imposition of total lockdown in the Union Territory on Sundays, saying it was not the 'exclusive solution' to check the spread of coronavirus. Addressing reporters here through video mode, the Chief Minister said, "Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had on the basis of a report of doctors felt that a lockdown would be of help to prevent spread of the pandemic." "There was a representation meanwhile from traders and merchants and public to the government that total lock down need not be imposed on Sunday," he said adding "lock down alone was not the exclusive solution to tackle the pandemic." The spread can be contained if there was strict adherence on the part of the people to safety norms such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and adopting sanitation.

Expressing concern over some personscirculating messages on social media that a total lock down would be enforced onSunday, he said"it is causing unnecessary confusion. I make it clear that there would be no lock down in Union Territory." Narayanasamy also said that he had brought to the notice of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy during the video conference, the steps his government had taken to prevent spread of coronavirus here. "The Central Minister appreciated our efforts," he said.

