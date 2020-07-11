Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters

Leaders of the protest had called on supporters to occupy buildings, including the Prime Minister's office, as part of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at forcing Keita to resign for failing to tackle Mali's security and economic problems. Before the rally, influential Muslim cleric Imam Mahmoud Dicko, one of the leaders of the protest, told France24 television that they had dropped the demand for the president to resign but wanted further gestures from him.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:09 IST
Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters
Image Credit: Freepik

Police in Mali on Friday fired gunshots and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from occupying the state broadcasting house and parliament, according to a Reuters witness. Two sources said at least one person was killed outside the national assembly building.

Mali's state television ORTM went off the air after hundreds of protesters occupied the building in the capital Bamako. The protesters, called to a rally by an opposition coalition, also tried to take over two major bridges.

The protest was the third since June and came after the opposition coalition rejected concessions from Keita aimed at resolving a months-long political stand-off that began after a disputed legislative election in March. Mali's neighbours and outside powers worry the impasse could further destabilize the country and jeopardize a joint military campaign against Islamist insurgents in the West African Sahel region.

Protesters pelted the national assembly with rocks and shattered its glass facade, then ransacked and set fires in parts of the building. Videos on social media sites showed a fire burning outside the building while protesters ran away with what looked like files, computers, furniture, and other items. The authenticity of the videos could not be verified by Reuters.

Gunshots could be heard in the vicinity of both the national assembly and the ORTM building, a Reuters witness said, while other groups of protesters fought running battles with the police along a main bridge and surrounding neighborhoods. Leaders of the protest had called on supporters to occupy buildings, including the Prime Minister's office, as part of a civil disobedience campaign aimed at forcing Keita to resign for failing to tackle Mali's security and economic problems.

Before the rally, influential Muslim cleric Imam Mahmoud Dicko, one of the leaders of the protest, told France24 television that they had dropped the demand for the president to resign but wanted further gestures from him. "This is because we think it (the resignation) will cause more problems than it will resolve," Dicko said. "Mali's problem is not about a government of national unity. It is a problem of governance."

Other leaders of the coalition said at the rally they still want Keita to resign, however, and said they would persist with the disobedience campaign until he quits. Keita was re-elected in 2018 for a second five-year term but his leadership has faced mounting opposition amid a surge in jihadist violence and an economic crisis.

J. Peter Pham, U.S. Special Envoy to the Sahel, warned that any unconstitutional change of government in Mali was out of the question.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge blocks federal execution over victims' family coronavirus fears

A U.S. federal judge blocked the first execution of a federal prisoner in 17 years from being carried out on Monday after some of the victims relatives sued, saying they feared that attending could expose them to COVID-19. Daniel Lewis Lee ...

Singapore's ruling PAP wins general election

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loongs ruling Peoples Action Party PAP has returned to power, winning 83 of the 93 seats contested in Fridays General Election, even as the Opposition registered minor gains. Lee, 68, was re-elected from h...

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints evangelical pastor as new education minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Milton Ribeiro as the nations new education minister on Friday, after the previous minister stepped down amid a series of scandals in June.Ribeiro has degrees in education, constitutional law and...

Moscow records 29 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, July 11 SputnikANI The Russian capital has recorded 29 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative death toll to 4,116, Moscows coronavirus response center said on Friday.Twenty-nine patients died in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020