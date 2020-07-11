Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terrorists 'on the run' in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said terrorists are on the run in Kashmir and are faced with a "hot chase" by security forces, which has put them under tremendous pressure. "Terrorists are on the run in Kashmir and are faced with a hot chase by security forces, which has, for the first time in several years, put them under tremendous pressure," the minister told PTI here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:23 IST
Terrorists 'on the run' in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said terrorists are on the run in Kashmir and are faced with a "hot chase" by security forces, which has put them under tremendous pressure. Under the Modi government, there is clarity and conviction in following the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and this has started showing logical results, Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said here. Expressing deep dismay at the brutal killing of a BJP leader in Kashmir's Bandipora, he said this was also the handiwork of the terrorists who are on the run and are looking for soft targets out of desperation.

This is the last chapter of the 30-year-old history of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, Singh said, adding that two heavily affected districts of Doda and Kishtwar, which witnessed many a massacre in the last three decades, have been rendered terror-free. "Terrorists are on the run in Kashmir and are faced with a hot chase by security forces, which has, for the first time in several years, put them under tremendous pressure," the minister told PTI here. He said it was significant that even the separatist leaders and the so-called mainstream political parties of Kashmir have started tactically distancing themselves from the terrorists.

"A more recent heartening phenomenon is that Kashmir-centric leaders now stand exposed for their duplicity and the new generation of youth is not prepared to stake its future in the manner the earlier two generations were pushed into doing," said Singh, Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency. On the current scenario in Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19, Singh said unlike in many other parts of the country, the development activities continued in the Union Territory, though sometimes, the pace got reduced or there was a brief interruption. "Despite the lockdown, work is going on for the construction of a medical college in Doda and a National Institute of High Altitude Medicine in Bhaderwah," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the cou...

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020