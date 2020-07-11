Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supporters of disqualified Congress MLA stage protest

Dhanavelou was on Friday disqualified by the Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu under the Anti-defection Act. Dhanavelou's supporters took out a procession in Bahoor protesting against the action taken on him and raised slogans against the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:11 IST
Supporters of disqualified Congress MLA stage protest

Puducherry, July 11 (PTI): Shops and establishments in Bahoor, a rural Assembly segment in Puducherry, remained closed on Saturday following a call given by supporters of rebel legislator of the ruling Congress N Dhanavelou. Dhanavelou was on Friday disqualified by the Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu under the Anti-defection Act.

Dhanavelou's supporters took out a procession in Bahoor protesting against the action taken on him and raised slogans against the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The rebel MLA had been up in arms against the Narayanasamy-headed Congress government here for nearly a year.

He had held a procession in his constituency in January to lay siege to the Primary Health Centre to protest against alleged shortage of medicines and ambulances in the hospital. He had also levelled charges against the Chief Minister and presented a petition to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi a few days after holding the agitation.

A delegation of Congress legislators led by the government Whip R K R Anandaraman presented a petition to the Speaker on January 30 seeking disqualification of Dhanavelou, who was also chairman of Puducherry government-owned Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO). He was first suspended from the Congress on the basis of the recommendation of the high command whose attention was drawn by the PCC to the alleged anti-party and anti- government activities of Dhanavelou.

With his disqualification the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has come down from 15 to 14. The Congress government enjoys the support of the three-member DMK in the House.

The Assembly has one Independent member, besides seven AINRC legislators, four AIADMK on the opposition side and three nominated legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dhanavelou is the second legislator of Puducherry Assembly to be disqualified during the last four years.

A spokesman of the Rural People's Welfare Movement said Dhanavelou had not shifted his allegiance to any party but had only highlighted the grievances of the people in his constituency, particularly in getting medical facilities. "Invoking provisions of the Anti-Defection Act to disqualify him as member of the House is improper and a clear case of irrelevant application of the law," he said.

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan said that with the disqualification of the ruling Congress member, the four-year-old Congress rule in Puducherry had lost majority in the Assembly. Anbalagan appealed to Bedi to intervene and give directions to the Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of the House without loss of time.

"Disqualification of a member when the government's attention should be focused on anti-pandemic measures is an utterly unnecessary step," Anbalagan said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count stands at 1,175

The total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1175, informed the State Health Department. Out of the total, there are 276 active cases, 875 recoveries, and nine deaths.Indias COVID-19 case count crossed the eight lakh-mar...

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 hes s...

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meeting with Ministers and of...

UP govt caps COVID treatment cost in pvt hospitals; DM wants strict compliance in Noida

Private super speciality hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida can charge no more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment, an official order said on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020