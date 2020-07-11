Govt has shown zero tolerance towards crime, corruption in state: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that his government has shown zero tolerance towards crime and corruption and perception about the state has changed in the last three years

He said the better law-and-order situation is a pre-condition for attracting investments. "It is our responsibility to take whatever steps required for the betterment of people. For development and for attracting investments in the state, the better law-and-order situation is a pre-condition. "Keeping that in mind, we have shown zero tolerance towards crime and corruption and the perception about the state has changed in the last three years," he said

Adityanath was replying to a question on change in the perception about the law-and-order situation in the state and what is the objective behind it, in a webinar organised by the 'India Global Week'.

The state government has been under criticism over the killing of eight policemen by gangster Vikas Dubey and his gang. It also received flak over the encounter of Dubey on Friday morning while he was being brought from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. "Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state with a population of 23-24 crore and the people have given the responsibility to our party and the party has given that responsibility to me...Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have given me the responsibility to ensure the security of 23-24 crore people," Adityanath said. He said every single penny of people investing in the state will be safe.