Cong leaders allege BJP trying to topple R'than govt, meet Gehlot

Amid a political slugfest over the BJP's alleged attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 01:28 IST
Khachariyawas said that BJP's conspiracy has been exposed and they will not be successful in fulfilling their agenda of toppling the state government. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a political slugfest over the BJP's alleged attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Health minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, among others, visited Gehlot.

Apart from Congress MLAs, Independent MLAs also met the chief minister. Khachariyawas said that BJP's conspiracy has been exposed and they will not be successful in fulfilling their agenda of toppling the state government.

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha said, "While the chief minister is fighting the coronavirus crisis, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and his team are trying to topple the state government. They are butchers." Later at night, Gehlot convened a meeting of the council of ministers at his residence to discuss the political situation in the state. Earlier at a press conference, Gehlot had accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to "tolerate" him or his government and were, therefore, planning a conspiracy. Rejecting Gehlot's allegations, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.

