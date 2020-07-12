Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Animal rights protesters dye fountains red in London's Trafalgar Square

Protesters dyed bright red the water of two fountains in London's Trafalgar Square in a protest on Saturday against the farming of animals. A few dozen activists from the Animal Rebellion group held placards aloft as dye was poured into the fountain's basins. On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians in limbo. The United Nations describes the aid delivered from Turkey as a "lifeline" for Syrians in the country's northwest. The 15-member council had been deadlocked, with most members pitted against Syrian allies Russia and China, which abstained on Saturday in the council's fifth vote this week on the issue. Mali opposition says more leaders arrested after mass protest

Mali's opposition coalition said security forces detained two leaders of anti-government protests and raided its headquarters on Saturday after violent demonstrations against the president. Simmering tensions saw small groups of protesters erect barricades out of tyres and bits of wood to block traffic through several districts in Bamako, the capital, although numbers were well below the thousands who took to the streets and occupied state buildings on Friday. Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and her two daughters, test negative for coronavirus

Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who is sick with the new coronavirus, said on Saturday that she and her two daughters had tested negative for the virus. The president announced that he had tested positive on Tuesday, and said he was quarantining while also taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine. Poles vote in presidential election that could define EU relations

Poles vote on Sunday in a knife-edge presidential election that may shape the country's future relations with the European Union, which have been frayed by the bloc's concerns over the rule of law. Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), takes on liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski after a campaign that has shown sharply contrasting visions for the future and exposed deep political divisions. Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high

Lebanon's number of new coronavirus infections increased for a third consecutive day to a record 86, the government said on Saturday. Lebanon has recorded 2,168 infections and 36 deaths since February. Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv, angered by what they say has been an inept government response to the economic hits they have taken during the coronavirus crisis. In keeping with restrictions on public gatherings, police limited the number of people allowed into Tel Aviv's Rabin square for the rally as nearby streets filled with demonstrators wearing face masks. Thousands call on Bulgarian government to resign in anti-graft protests

Thousands of Bulgarians, frustrated with endemic corruption, protested on Saturday for a third day in a row, demanding the resignation of the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country's chief prosecutor. Protesters, who chanted "Mafia" and "Resign" on Saturday, accuse Borissov's third government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev of deliberately delaying investigations into links between graft-prone officials and local oligarchs. Thousands join anti-government protest in Serbian capital

Several thousand people gathered in front of the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Saturday for a fifth consecutive night of protests against government policies, including measures to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Protesters, most of whom wore masks, walked in front of the parliament building in the Serbian capital, occasionally calling for President Aleksandar Vucic to step down. Brazil sees over 1,000 new coronavirus deaths, cases top 1.8 million

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said. Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said.