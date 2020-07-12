Spain holds regional elections amid coronavirus

Spaniards in two northern regions are voting in regional elections on Sunday amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the coronavirus. Regional authorities in both Basque Country and Galicia have prohibited over 400 people who have tested positive for the virus from leaving their homes to vote.

Spain's Supreme Court backed the decision in a ruling Friday in response to a complaint by opposition parties in both regions. Voters must wear face masks to vote and remain 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart in polling stations, which are equipped with hand sanitisers.

Both regional governments originally called elections to be held on April 5 but postponed them due to the rapid rise in infections that Spain could only rein in by locking down the country until June. Health authorities are watching small outbreaks in both regions, as well as in other parts of Spain. Over 28,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Spain.

The conservative Popular Party in Galicia and the Basque regionalist party PNV are hoping to remain in power..