PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:44 IST
Ram Madhav visits residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, demands proper security for party workers in Kashmir
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and other leaders on Sunday visited the residence of the party's Bandipora district president Wasim Bari who along with his father and brother was killed by terrorists. Madhav demanded proper security for party workers in Kashmir Valley and swift action against those responsible for the killings.

"We have come here to offer condolences to the bereaved family and provided them some help. "All BJP leaders of the country stand by the family in this difficult situation. Those who are responsible for the act should be neutralised," Madhav said. The BJP's pointsman for J-K said the killings have pained the party.

"We demand that the party workers be given proper security," Madhav, who was accompanied by Union Minister Singh and BJP's J-K unit chief Ravinder Raina, told reporters in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Bari, his father and brother were killed on Wednesday evening outside their home. Following the incident, 10 of their PSOs were also suspended and arrested by the police.

