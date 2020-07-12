Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poles vote in droves as presidential vote reveals divisions

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is facing Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a contest that highlights a divide between conservative, Catholic Poland and a country that seeks to be more open and socially liberal. The election will determine if the government can deepen judicial reforms that the European Union says increase political control over the courts.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:13 IST
Poles vote in droves as presidential vote reveals divisions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Poles were voting in droves on Sunday in a knife-edge presidential election, as the deeply polarised country makes a choice that could have major consequences for relations with the European Union. Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), is facing Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a contest that highlights a divide between conservative, Catholic Poland and a country that seeks to be more open and socially liberal.

The election will determine if the government can deepen judicial reforms that the European Union says increase political control over the courts. The president holds the power of veto and Trzaskowski has promised that if he wins he will block legislation that he believes would undermine democratic norms. Given that Poland's president holds few executive powers, it is unlikely Trzaskowski could bring about significant change if he won. But with the presidency as well as the upper house of parliament in opposition hands, PiS's ability to implement its agenda would be hampered.

Krystyna Engelking, 84, a retired university professor outside a polling station in southern Warsaw said that maybe the vote "could be like the first pebble of an avalanche that could bring some improvement". Polling stations in the election, a run-off after a first round on June 28, close at 1900 GMT, at which point the results of an exit poll will be announced.

Turnout at 1000 GMT was 24.73%, slightly higher than at the same time during the first round and more than seven percentage points higher than in the last presidential election in 2015. Duda has painted himself as a defender of Catholic values and of the generous social benefit programs that have transformed life for many, especially in the poorer rural regions of the country, the EU's largest post-communist member.

He has also championed large infrastructure projects which he says will create jobs and boost the country's autonomy and international standing. "In my opinion, we should battle for independence," said Bogdan Kwiatkowski, 81, a pensioner from Warsaw. "Democracy exists (in Poland) and it is in a very good state."

But while Duda vows to stand with the weak, critics say his campaign has also drawn on homophobia and anti-Semitism. He has compared what he calls LGBT "ideology" to Soviet-era communist indoctrination, while state TV, the mouthpiece of the government, has used the sensitive issue of Jewish property restitution to attack Trzaskowski.

MORE TOLERANT POLAND For many religious conservatives in Poland, Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw since 2018, came to represent the threats facing traditional values when he pledged to introduce sex education and education about LGBT rights in the city's schools.

The Archbishop of Krakow, Marek Jedraszewski, told worshippers in the southern city of Czestochowa on Saturday that Poland faces a "lethal danger" from ideologies that seek to undermine the traditional family structure and corrupt children. Trzaskowski says he seeks a more tolerant Poland and has criticized PiS's rhetoric, vowing to abolish state news channel TVP Info.

"Have you ever heard such homophobia, such anti-Semitism, such attacks on everybody who is brave enough to say 'we have had enough'," he asked supporters on Friday, contrasting PiS's use of language with that of opposition politicians. He has stressed that he would leave PiS's social benefit programs intact and not seek to raise the retirement age.

Trzaskowski has tried to portray himself as someone who can unite a divided nation, but many observers say a period of bitter conflict between the PiS-dominated parliament and the presidential palace awaits if he wins.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: FIR against journo for raping girls; woman accomplice held

A case was registered against an elderly journalist and his female accomplice in Bhopal on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of four girls and a woman, police said. The police have taken the accused woman into custody, while the ma...

Early detection of COVID-19 cases has resulted in low fatality rate of 2.66 pc: Vardhan

Early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. The minist...

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new coronavirus cases, bigger increase than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. If Florida were a country, it...

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumachers Formula One record. Most of Schumachers wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020