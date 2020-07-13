Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali govt criticised by UN, EU for lethal response to protests

The United Nations and the European Union have condemned the Malian government's use of lethal force during protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, and urged it to release detained opposition leaders.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:59 IST
Mali govt criticised by UN, EU for lethal response to protests
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (File photo)

The United Nations and the European Union have condemned the Malian government's use of lethal force during protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign and urged it to release detained opposition leaders. On Friday the latest and third mass demonstration held since protests began in early June turned violent, with police firing gunshots toward demonstrators, some of whom had occupied state buildings in Bamako.

Protesters have been calling for Keita to step down over his failure to quash violence by jihadist groups and ethnic militias and over disputed results of legislative elections in March. The government acknowledged four people were killed on Friday. The opposition says the policed killed at least eight more during smaller protests on Saturday. Several leaders of the M5-RFP, the coalition leading the protests, were also arrested.

In a statement late on Sunday night, the U.N. mission in Mali, the African Union, West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the European Union criticized vandalism by protesters but reserved their sharpest criticism for the authorities. International and regional powers fear political turmoil in Mali could undermine their military campaigns against Islamist insurgents in West Africa's Sahel region. The United Nations has over 13,000 peacekeeping soldiers in Mali.

The organizations "condemn the use of lethal force in the context of maintaining public order and invite all stakeholders to exercise restraint", the statement said. It added that M5-RFP leaders arrested over the weekend should be released "to create the conditions for political dialogue".

The M5-RFP, a coalition of religious, political, and civil society leaders, has repeatedly rejected concessions offered by Keita as insufficient, including his offer on Saturday to dissolve the Constitutional Court as the M5-RFP has demanded. The most prominent M5-RFP leader, Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, urged his supporters on Sunday to stay calm. "We can really find and obtain everything we want through patience and good behavior," he told French radio.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Several soldiers killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes -ministries

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed and wounded in border clashes, defence ministries of both countries said on Monday, with each accusing the other of encroaching on their territory. The two former Soviet republics have lo...

UPDATE 2-Polish President Duda wins election, new battles with EU loom

Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a deeply conservative platform after a closely fought election that is likely to deepen the countrys isolation in the European Union.Nearly final results from Sundays preside...

Sterling eyes 200-day moving average at $1.27 as risk sentiment improves

Sterlingdollar rose on Monday towards its 200-day moving average of 1.27, though it was last trading neutral at 1.2619. Against the euro, the pound was 0.2 weaker at 89.67 pence, but it was still moving towards its 55-day moving average at ...

Motorcycling-Espargaro signs for Honda for 2021 in place of Alex Marquez

Spaniard Pol Espargaro has signed a two-year deal to race for MotoGP champions Repsol Honda from 2021 when Marc Marquezs brother Alex will move to the LCR team in place of Britains Cal Crutchlow, Honda said on Monday. The 2020 MotoGP season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020