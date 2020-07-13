Hungarian govt congratulates Duda on Polish election victory

Hungarian govt congratulates Duda on Polish election victoryReuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:10 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his victory in Polish presidential elections, posting a photo of himself and his political ally on Facebook and adding "Bravo!"
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also posted on Facebook about Duda's victory, recounting recent conservative victories in Poland, Croatia, and Serbia and saying:
"The international liberal mainstream once again tried everything but the central European right-wing is up 3:0. Up next, North Macedonia!"
