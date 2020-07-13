Left Menu
Development News Edition

China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administration's move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic minority groups in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:47 IST
China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administration's move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic minority groups in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media here that the behaviour of the US officials and politicians, and visa ban on some Chinese officials from Uyghur Muslim dominated Xinjiang province "severely damaged China-US relations," and should be condemned.

Hua made the comments in response to US sanctions and visa restrictions on three senior officials of the ruling Chinese Communist Party from Xinjiang for alleged human rights abuses targeting Muslim Uyghurs. China has decided to impose sanctions starting from Monday against US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback, Congressman Chris Smith and top US senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

The CECC is headed by Rubio, a vocal critic of China. The three are members of US President Donald Trump's Republican Party. Announcing the ban on US officials, Hua reiterated "Xinjiang is entirely the internal affair of China, and the US has no right to interfere. The Chinese government's determination to protect its sovereignty and crackdown against terrorism, separatism and extreme religious forces is unshakeable." Hua said the sanctions would take effect on Monday but provided no further details on the measures or what they might entail.

Washington's sanctions against Chinese officials include the freezing of all US assets and a block preventing American nationals from conducting business with them. This is first-time China has banned top US politicians in its retaliation to US sanctions and visa bans on Chinese officials from Xinjiang, Tibet and over the new national security law in Hong Kong. Beijing's move comes days after the US on Thursday slapped sanctions on some Chinese officials in-charge of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region who were "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uygurs, ethnic ­Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang".

The three officials banned by the US are Chen Quanguo, CCP Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region; Zhu Hailun, Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee; and Wang Mingshan, the current Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. China has been saying it would retaliate with similar bans on US officials with "egregious behaviours." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while announcing sanctions on Chinese officials in Xinjiang on Thursday said: "the United States is taking action against the horrific and systematic abuses in Xinjiang and calls on all nations who share our concerns about the CCP's attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms to join us in condemning this behaviour".

In recent years, China has faced severe criticism from western countries over persistent reports of mass detention of Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. The US State Department estimates that since 2015 as many as two million Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities have been imprisoned in massive re-education camps in Xinjiang, as part of a crackdown by Beijing.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls on Lebanese to unite behind government reform plan

The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged Lebanese authorities to unite behind a government economic plan that has received a cool reception from the banking sector, saying the country needs a reform program to rescue an economy mired...

Dera being targeted for supporting SAD in 2017 assembly polls: Dera panel

Days after jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Ram Rahim Singh was named in a 2015 case of the theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot, Dera representatives on Monday claimed that they were possibly being...

1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411,&#160;authorities said. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last...

City Union Bank gets board's approval to raise Rs 1,100 cr

Private sector City Union Bank on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore through equity and debt. The lender will seek shareholders approval for the fund raise plan at its upcoming AGM next month.The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020