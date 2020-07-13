Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case: wrongdoers will not be protected,says CM

Speaking to reporters here, he said those levelling charges that the accused in the case had links with his office are worried as they suspect that the probe would reach the "big sharks". Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused, were sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi on Monday, a day after they were remanded by a NIA court on being broughtto Kochi from Bengaluru, from where they were arrested.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 23:17 IST
Gold smuggling case: wrongdoers will not be protected,says CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asserted that no wrongdoers in the gold smuggling case, being investigated by the NIA,will be protected, as the probe agency was granted custody of two key accused in the case. Speaking to reporters here, he said those levelling charges that the accused in the case had links with his office are worried as they suspect that the probe would reach the "big sharks".

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused, were sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi on Monday, a day after they were remanded by a NIA court on being broughtto Kochi from Bengaluru, from where they were arrested. Stepping up their attack against the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF said it would move a no confidence motion against the government when the assembly convenes and also move a resolution, demanding the resignation of speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, alleging that he has links with the accused.

The opposition hasbeen targetingVijayan, demanding his resignation alleging that the accused persons in the case had links with his office. Vijayan's secretary and IT secretary M Sivasankar had been removed from the two posts after reports about his alleged links with Swapna Suresh emerged.

Asked about the UDF's proposed no confidence motion, Vijayan said the NIA, which is a premier investigation agency, has initiated the probe. "A fruitful investigation is going on.

Let all the big sharks involved in the matter be identified and the state government will not protect any wrongdoers involved in the matter," Vijayan said. He said the agency can probe anyone, including the Chief Minister's Office.

"If the probe comes to my office, let them probe. I am not worried. But some people are really worried about the investigation and are trying to deflect the focus of the probe," Vijayan said.

Asked whether there would be any probe into the charge that Swapna Suresh was illegally appointed as a contract staff for one of the projects under the IT department by former IT Secretary M Sivashankar, Vijayan said the Chief Secretary would look into the matter. "The state government has ordered a probe by the Chief Secretary. We need to look into the allegation of fake certificates and other matters.

If any irregularities are found, we will take strict action," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also dismissed the UDF allegation against the Speaker that he has links with the accused.

"The Speaker was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. He was invited for an inauguration by Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair some months ago.

Attending such functions is common for a public personality. At that time, no one knew about such allegations against these accused persons," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also said Sivasankar should not have had any alleged links with the controversialwoman.

"As soon as we saw the media reports relatedto that, he was removed", he said. Meanwhile, Kerala Police on Monday booked Swapna Suresh and two firms, including PricewaterHouseCoopers and Vision Technologies, on charges of cheating and forgery over alleged fake degree certificate submitted by her to secure a job in the state IT department, from which she has been removed now.

The consulting agency PricewaterHouseCoopers and Vision Technologies, responsible for verifying the documents submitted by her, are the second and third accused in the case, police said.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. hardens stance against China's South China Sea resource claims

The United States on Monday hardened its stance toward Chinas disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, calling them completely unlawful in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Beijings claims to of...

Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam plant

A major fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police sources said. The incident triggered panic among the residents in the Paravada area as it came just a couple...

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administrations new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spen...

R'than political crisis: Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together

In a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot-led Rajasthan Congress camp on Monday released a video showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together. This comes hours after the Congress held a legislature party meeting. Party leaders ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020