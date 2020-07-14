Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda partyReuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 02:52 IST
Tunisia's prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.
Ennahda said on Monday that it seeks a new government, adding that the government of Fakhfakh had lost credibility due to an alleged suspicion of conflicts of interest involving prime minister.
