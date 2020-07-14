Maha CM hails ex-union home minister Shankarrao Chavan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday released a book on former Union home minister and Congress veteran late Shankarrao Chavan to mark the latter's birth centenary year. Thackeray hailed Chavan, who had also served as chief minister of Maharashtra, as a "disciplinarian, tough administrator and water expert".

Chavan senior's son Ashok Chavan had also served as chief minister. He is currently a cabinet minister in the Thackeray-led government. "He (Shankarrao Chavan) was a disciplinarian. Even if one reads index of the book ('Adhunik Bhagirath'), one can see he was attached to the soil, was a disciplinarian, tough administrator and water expert," Thackeray said.

Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, state legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers Ashok Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Anil Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also attended the event. On the occasion, Ajit Pawar praised Chavan as the Father of Maharashtra's water revolution and for his contribution in development of Maharashtra.