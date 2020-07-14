Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot-loyalist MLAs demand floor test in Rajasthan Assembly

The Ashok Gehlot camp has been saying that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists. In the run-up to the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, Pilot loyalist Ramesh Meena said, "A floor test should be conducted in the assembly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:48 IST
Pilot-loyalist MLAs demand floor test in Rajasthan Assembly

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, some of the MLAs belonging to the Sachin Pilot camp demanded a floor test in the state assembly to know the number of legislators backing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Ashok Gehlot camp has been saying that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists.

In the run-up to the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, Pilot loyalist Ramesh Meena said, "A floor test should be conducted in the assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs." Meena is among the MLAs who skipped the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday. He, along with Sachin Pilot and Vishvendra Singh, was removed from the state cabinet later in the day. The Congress has also sacked Pilot from the post of the party's state unit chief.

Senior party leader and Sardarshahr MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma too claimed that the figure of 109 being projected in the support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is incorrect. The MLA said he will not join the BJP but wants a change in the leadership.

"The figure of 109 figure being project is completely fake. The Congress has 107 MLAs. We are 22 together and six more will join us. Not more than 81 MLAs are on the other side, otherwise, what was the need to show the strength before the media and camp the legislators in a hotel," Sharma said. He said the situation will become clear once the floor test is conducted.

The seven-time MLA also “blamed” Congress general secretary Avinash Pande for the mess, accusing him of being “one-sided”. He said the government is not in a position to save itself.

Another Congress MLA, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, too had raised the same demanded on Monday. "We want a floor test at the earliest, which will make the situation crystal clear. We are with the Congress and Congress (state) president Sachin Pilot," Singh had told reporters on Monday.

Congress MLA Murari Lal Meena, who is close to Sachin Pilot, alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot neglected party leaders and workers who worked hard for five years. In a tweet, he said, "Improvement is necessary to save the Congress. Otherwise, the party will get only 11 seats in 2023 (assembly elections)," Murari Lal Meena said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Meena along with Vishvendra Singh and party MLA Deepender Singh Shekhawat, issued a statement, saying they were taking a stand at a time when their leader was “threatened with notices from the SOG under charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy”. "We have for years worked with dedication, devotion and service towards the party. And we are taking a stand to protect our dignity and self-respect,” they said.

The statement further said, "This is unprecedented in the Indian democracy and the Congress Party, for whom we have toiled with sweat and blood. Under the leadership of Sachin Pilot, we have made every effort in the past six years to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly." Public humiliation of Sachin Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable and those responsible for meeting out this treatment need to be made accountable, it said. The MLAs said they want that their self-respect be restored as they are not “clamouring” for any post or position, contrary to reports in the media. We have been senior members of the Congress for many years and have held many positions within the party and the government and are not lured by inducements, they said in the statement..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Briton Varnish loses employment tribunal appeal

Former British cyclist Jess Varnishs employment tribunal appeal against the sports national governing body has been dismissed, it was announced on Tuesday.Former European team sprint champion Varnish was dropped from the national squad befo...

Wipro reports flat Q1 net income at Rs 2,390 crore

IT major Wipro on Tuesday reported 0.1 per cent year-on-year increase in its net income at Rs 2,390 crore for the April to June quarter as compared to Rs 2,387 crore in the year-ago period. Gross revenue rose by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in...

HRD Ministry announces guidelines for online classes by schools, recommends cap on screen time for students.

HRD Ministry announces guidelines for online classes by schools, recommends cap on screen time for students....

Army chief reviews operational preparedness along Punjab border

Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the Vajra Corps formations in Amristar and Ferozepur in Punjab and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops along the western border, according to a defence statement. On Monday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020